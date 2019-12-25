Tuscan Merry Xmas

Christmas Day high speed police pursuit ends

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – An Upshur County man, who’s name hasn’t been released at this time led police on a high speed chase Christmas Day.

Police made multiple attempts to pull the man over when he sped off and led police north on I-79. He has since been caught in Harrison County at the intersection of Lodgeville Road and Emily Drive just before 3 p.m.. A child in the car was re-united with family after police made the arrest.

911 officials told 12 news multiple police units were involved in the chase. The man was taken into custody and charges are pending following an investigation.

