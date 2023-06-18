CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Chrome Dragons Riding Club came together to provide a cookout for the Clarksburg Veteran’s Nursing Facility on Saturday.

The riders took time out of their day to come out and cook up hot dogs and hamburgers as well as provide additional snacks and drinks for the veterans.

The Chrome Dragons created this event before the pandemic hit, which lead the organization to start it back up again in June 2022.

A Chrome Dragons Riding Club member cooking for the Clarksburg Veteran’s Nursing Facility (WBOY photo)

The organization wanted an event on Father’s Day weekend so they can show their appreciation for the veterans and the sacrifices they made.

Mike Snyder, Chrome Dragons Riding Club member, said, “we figured doing it on Father’s Day, they would give them something back, because some of those veterans don’t see anybody, and if we do it on Father’s Day weekend then that’s giving back to them. I don’t mind giving up my Father’s Day Saturday for it. It’s the least I could do for the sacrifice that they’ve made.”

The cookout was funded with the help of donations and the riding club itself.

The Chrome Dragons Riding Club was officially chartered in January 2016, and its mission is to provide service and give donations to veterans and children each year.