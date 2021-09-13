Chuck Dunn Memorial Golf Tournament raises money for Bridgeport Little League

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – More than 80 golfers hit the links Monday afternoon in Harrison County, swinging their clubs with hopes of raising money so that little leaguers can swing their bats.

The Bridgeport Country Club hosted the first annual Bridgeport Little League-Chuck Dunn Memorial Outing. The combined event set a goal of raising $8,000-10,000 to help finance the little league operation and to lower the costs for kids to play baseball.

Organizers said they also wanted to pay tribute to the little league ballplayers number one fan who died in July of last year.

Tournament goers were encouraged to donate to the Chuck Dunn Scholarship (WBOY)

“Chuck Dunn was a huge part of our organization,” said John Julian, the Bridgeport Little League President. “His family has been involved in the league forever. Unfortunately, he became ill a couple of years ago, and we wanted to do something to memorialize him and kind of keep his legacy going because he was such a huge part of this organization.”

The event will also provide a scholarship to one lucky individual through the Chuck Dunn Memorial Scholarship.