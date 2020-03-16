Chunki’s Pizza and Sub offer meals for Harrison County Students

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chunki’s Pizza and Sub will be offering lunches to Harrison County students in a grab and go style from 10:30 a.m. until noon starting Monday.

The restaurant first started the Frank “Chunki” Angotti Children’s Lunch Program when the teachers strike took place because they knew there were children in the community in need of a nutritious meal. They have continued to make the meals available even on snow days for students. Chunki’s asks that only one person come in to get student meals, practicing social distancing reducing exposure to the Coronavirus.

“We are going to put pizza in there, we have granola bars, fruit cups, apple sauce, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, things that they can have that will keep and they can eat throughout the day,” said Lori Angotti, c-owner of Chunki’s Pizza and Sub.

Chunki’s Pizza and Sub said their priority is to keep guests and employees safe during this difficult time and provide a nutritious meal.