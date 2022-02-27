CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Sunday, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksburg held their annual black history month event.

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church (WBOY Image)

The event featured singing, dancing, prayers and a trivia-type guessing game.

For the “Who am I?” game, participants stood at the front of the church giving clues about a leader in black history. Audience members then had to guess who the participant was describing or acting.

“Some of the clues are kind of hard,” Anita Armand, the Mt. Zion pastors wife and choir director said. “Some guesses are wrong so it’s just really fun to see if you know your African American history… because it’s very important that we don’t forget who we are so that’s why we named it ‘Who am I?'”

“I was born in Pittsburg Pennsylvania on September 29th, 1926. I attended Westinghouse High School where I was an all-city center in basketball. I attended and played a semester at West Virginia State College before being drafted to serve in the U.S Navy at the end of WWII. Following my service, I played basketball for Duquesne University where I was an All American and set the school record for points scored. I also was the first African American to compete in a college basketball game south of the Mason Dixon line. Coming out of college, I signed with the Harlem Globetrotters before being the first African American to be drafted in the NBA by the Boston Celtics. Who am I?” asked one participant.

His clues stumped the crowd, but he revealed the answer of Charles Henry Cooper.

Mount Zion Church has held their “Who Am I” event for nearly seven years and plans to continue it next year for black history month.