Churches planning to reopen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Many local churches have begun to reopen their building doors with the approval from the local government.

Governor Jim Justice gave the green light for churches to reopen their building doors in his Wednesday COVID-19 briefing, under a series of guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic LifePoint Church in Clarksburg has been live streaming their Sunday services. They had previously planned not to reopen their doors until June before the Governor’s big announcement.

Along with everything opening back up from restaurants to nail salons and malls, Lifepoint Church Pastor Aaron Morgan have decided it was the right time for him to reopen his building doors as well.

“Were going to make a decision based on faith, based on wisdom, based on honor which means as believers we obviously believe were safe, were protected, were trusting God.”

Morgan stated a few local churches have already took initiative and reopened the previous Sunday, but he wanted to be thorough, respectful, and safe before he reopened his doors.

“Were making the decision to open this week,” explained Morgan. Seeing people want it, I think people need it. I just believe it’s the right time to start opening at a certain pace.”

They have placed many safety precautions in place to follow Governor’s Justice guidelines.

“What we are doing is we are having our usual two services, described Morgan. But were asking, were using the word encourage people with their last name beginning with A-L to attend our 9:30 service and if your last name ends in M-Z to attend our 11:30 service.”

Morgan also stated that they asked their congregation to wear masks if they plan to attend service. They have also taken out every other row to practice social distancing, they are not providing any children’s ministry, they will sanitize after every service, and more.

LifePoint Church will continue to live stream their services for those members who do not feel comfortable attending service in person.

For more information on LifePoint church you can check out their website or Facebook page.