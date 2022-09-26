BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – During a Bridgeport City Council meeting, the National Weather Service declared the City of Bridgeport a “StormReady Community.”

StormReady Communities are better prepared to save lives, with better emergency communication, safety training and awareness in times of severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, 98% of declared disasters are weather related,

which causes over 500 deaths per year and over 15-billion in damages.

To become a StormReady Community, it took Bridgeport about a year to install weather radios in all schools and city buildings, documenting all weather alert systems, getting signed up with the National Weather Service, hosting a storm spotter class and much more.

StormReady Community in Bridgeport. (WBOY Image)

“Being a ‘StormReady Community’ that we are committed to being prepared, that we are committed to warning our citizens when severe weather is happening and we have a good strong working relationship with our National Weather Service partners,” said Tim Curry, Bridgeport Director of Emergency Management.

The StormReady designation is good for four years and then the City of Bridgeport will have to go through a renewal process.

Bridgeport is the 2nd city in the state of West Virginia to earn the “StormReady Community” certification from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/National Weather Service of Charleston, WV, with the other one being Beckley.