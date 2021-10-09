City of Bridgeport feature StoryWalk signs in the park promoting literacy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport along with help of the library and many sponsors hosted an unveiling in its city park for families that utilize and walk the trails.

The unveiling featured 17 StoryWalk Signs featuring the book written by Anna Egan Smuckers, Outside the Window. Officials with StoryWalk in the park said the story describes the life of a young boy getting ready for bed as seen and told by a mother bird to her babies as they nestle in for the night.

“The literacy rate I saw with some of the kids that I substitute taught in the spring was relatively low, not just here in Bridgeport but across the county, countywide. And I thought, if there is a way to get that literacy rate up, get people out reading and walking while they read, same goes with exercise. I thought that was a great incorporation,” said Melanie Groves, Project Director for the Bridgeport StoryWalk.

StoryWalk officials said also an addition to the walk is that if there is a visually impaired person who would like to walk the trail there is a QR code on each sign that can be scanned to have the pages read aloud as well.

“This is just the first storybook we’re doing,” Groves said. “We have also in the works for November coming up would be Ashley Mossallati’s Pumpkin Patch book. Then in December I’ve already talked to Colleen Driscoll a local author, and she is willing to put out the pages of Piper the Elf. So, we have a lot of local authors that we are really wanting to promote for this.

Also, officials with StoryWalk in the park said it is wonderful to be able to see the kids and the families be able to come out and work on their reading comprehension in a fun way.