BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Bridgeport will be flushing fire hydrants over the course of the next two weeks.
In a Facebook post on Friday, the city said that it’s part of an ongoing project that will continue through the fall. From Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Sept. 2, the city said the following areas of Bridgeport are scheduled to have their fire hydrants flushed:
First Week
- Allison Avenue
- Lodgeville Road
- Carriage Court
- Oak Lane
- Carriage Lane
- Rivendell Drive
- Easy Street
- Vista Drive
- Garden Circle
- Westwood Ave.
- Hillcrest Circle
- Willow Lane
- Johnson Avenue
- Woodland Drive
- Kembery Drive
Second Week
- Briercliff Road
- Lindale Street
- Crestview Terrace
- Magnolia Lane
- Diamond Street
- Millbrook Road
- Driftwood Road
- North Mimosa Lane
- Gateway Avenue
- Overlook Drive
- Johnson Avenue
- Point of View Drive
- Kembery Drive
The City said the work is weather dependent and that it’s unlikely, but possible that residents’ water may be discolored, cloudy, low in pressure, or that water service could be temporarily lost. The City said it is not responsible for any damage caused by discolored water and advised anyone who wants more information to call 304-842-8231.
Why could it impact my water?
Berkeley County, West Virginia explains on its website that flushing hydrants can “stir up” the oxygen in water, causing air bubbles, or result in temporary sediment in the water supply, causing discoloration.
Avoid doing laundry while crews are on your street if you notice your water is discolored, Berkeley County advises.