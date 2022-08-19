BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Bridgeport will be flushing fire hydrants over the course of the next two weeks.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the city said that it’s part of an ongoing project that will continue through the fall. From Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Sept. 2, the city said the following areas of Bridgeport are scheduled to have their fire hydrants flushed:

First Week Allison Avenue

Lodgeville Road

Carriage Court

Oak Lane

Carriage Lane

Rivendell Drive

Easy Street

Vista Drive

Garden Circle

Westwood Ave.

Hillcrest Circle

Willow Lane

Johnson Avenue

Woodland Drive

Kembery Drive Second Week Briercliff Road

Lindale Street

Crestview Terrace

Magnolia Lane

Diamond Street

Millbrook Road

Driftwood Road

North Mimosa Lane

Gateway Avenue

Overlook Drive

Johnson Avenue

Point of View Drive

Kembery Drive

The City said the work is weather dependent and that it’s unlikely, but possible that residents’ water may be discolored, cloudy, low in pressure, or that water service could be temporarily lost. The City said it is not responsible for any damage caused by discolored water and advised anyone who wants more information to call 304-842-8231.

Why could it impact my water?

Berkeley County, West Virginia explains on its website that flushing hydrants can “stir up” the oxygen in water, causing air bubbles, or result in temporary sediment in the water supply, causing discoloration.

Avoid doing laundry while crews are on your street if you notice your water is discolored, Berkeley County advises.