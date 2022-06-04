BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The official start of summer is not until June 21, but the City of Bridgeport was getting in the party spirit on Saturday night with the Bridgeport Summer Kickoff.

This is the fourth year of the city’s summer kickoff event, and the Associated Business of Bridgeport sponsored the event by working with police, fire and parks and recreation to get the event set up on the street.

Some features of the event include several food trucks, a T&L Hot Dog eating contest, live music and a dance performance from Studio 9 Dance Academy.

“They got lots, and lots of food trucks up and down the street. We’ve got live music from ’80’s is Enough’ on Main Street. There is a hot dog eating contest, and there are several different vendors and businesses that are giving some things away for the kids. We got the world’s largest sandbox; it’s probably just the state’s largest sandbox but it’s up here on Main Street for all the kids to come to play in. So, just lots of activities for the family,” said Andy Lang, Mayor of the City of Bridgeport.

Mayor Lang said the event is all about family and the next generation and the kids and having a fun experience in their community.