City of Bridgeport kicks off new scavenger hunt event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The city of Bridgeport is providing a fun way for families to get outside and have fun together during times of social distancing.

The city’s scavenger hunt kicked off on Saturday. It is similar to the board game “Clue” in that participants are searching for a mysterious suspect who has been using a weapon to cause trouble at a certain location within the city.

Envelopes with clues inside can be found at Compton and City parks which will leave players with only one possible suspect, weapon, and location. Maps to these locations can be found on the city’s Facebook page.

“This summer is a little bit different than most, but it’s a way still to get outside and enjoy time with the family, but it’s a way to social distance from other people and still follow the rules and regulations that this time has brought with it,” said Katie Squires with the Bridgeport Parks Department.

Once players have the solution to the scavenger hunt, they can email in their answers to parkswv@bridgeportwv.com with contact information. Ten random winners will be drawn to receive a gift card to a local business on June 17th.