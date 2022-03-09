BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport is nearing the end of its hunt for the next city manager.

According to Mayor Andy Lang, the city has narrowed the search down to two candidates after having to restart the process in November 2021.

In the second process, the city narrowed the search to two applicants, who were awarded a chance to interview in person with the city.

Mayor Lang said his biggest asset for a city manager is experience.

“I definitely think what past managers have brought to the table is experiences from other cities. We’re a great city, and we’ve all done a great job at having input from other ideas what they’ve done right and what they’ve done wrong from other cities and other states and other areas and other communities,” said Lang. “It’s just a plus for us.”

Mayor Lang said he expects to offer employment to a candidate by early next week, and have retiring City Manager Randy Wetmore relieved in the next 60 days.