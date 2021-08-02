City of Bridgeport offering free water testing amid Clarksburg Water Board lead findings

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport currently purchases their water from the Clarksburg Water Board, which prompted a flyer to residents of Bridgeport offering free water testing to homes that qualify.

Homes that qualify are homes that were built before 1950, or plumbing that was built or replaced between 1983 and 1988, as those may have lead service lines or lead soldering. The city will analyze a water sample and let residents know within 30 days if elevated lead levels are present.

If lead is found in the water of your home, the city said that currently, it’s up to you to fix it.

“At that point, it would up to the homeowner, currently, to determine where their lead is in their service line, and then it will be up to them to remove it,” said Jared Cummons, Superintendent of Public Utilities for the City of Bridgeport.

The city said they have not received any reports of elevated lead in any homes in Bridgeport or in the water coming from Clarksburg.

The flyer also highlights ways to check and see if you have lead service lines:

If the service line is dark matte gray color, it is likely a lead service line.

If the metal is shiny and soft after scraping it with a screwdriver, it is likely a lead service line. If it turns brownish copper, it’s likely a copper service line.

If a magnet sticks to the service line, this could be that the line is steel. A magnet will not stick to lead or copper service line.

Water tests are only being conducted on qualifying homes. If you have a qualifying home and would like to schedule a water test, you can reach out to the City of Bridgeport at (304) 842-8231, or by emailing engutilities@bridgeportwv.com.