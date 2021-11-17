City of Bridgeport on the hunt for its next city manager

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport started its hunt for a new city manager during a special meeting on Wednesday morning.

The city’s current manager Randy Wetmore has been in his role since 2019. He is set to retire in February after working in ten different local governments across the country.

Andy Lang, City of Bridgeport Mayor, said that the council is down to two candidates, both of whom went through the interview process on Wednesday morning.

The city is hoping to review the candidates and discuss them at the city council meeting on Monday night.