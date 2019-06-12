City of Bridgeport selects new City Manager

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After weeks of searching, the city of Bridgeport has selected a new city manager.

After an executive session on Monday night, the city council voted in regular session, to offer the position to Randy Wetmore, previously of Statesboro, Georgia.

According to the city of Bridgeport, the city’s attorney is currently working on a contract for Wetmore, who is replacing outgoing city manager Kim Hawes.

Hawes’ contract ends on June 30th.

The city contracted GovHR USA to help lead the search, narrowing it down to four candidates before ultimately selecting Wetmore for the job.

