City of Bridgeport to begin paving project

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport is starting paving projects around the city.

Paving will run everyday, starting at 7 a.m. and can continue as late as 6 p.m. These projects are expected to take about a month to complete.

The city is asking residents not to park on the affected streets during this time frame, and to drive slow while work is being completed.

A road slated for work in Bridgeport

“We don’t anticipate holding anybody up more than 5 minutes. We ask that you just work with them and drive slow, just to prevent any accidents. It’s easier to either avoid the areas where they’re working or to just drive slow by them,” said Beth Fox, City Engineer.

The city plans to let residents know ahead of time if their street is affected.

Below is a tentative list of roads slated for work. This list is subject to change.

* indicate only portions of the road are affected.