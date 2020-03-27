City of Clarksburg again looking for permanent City Manager; Webb to stay in Princeton to guide citizens through COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg announced in a press release on Thursday night this it is disappointed to report it will once again be looking for a permanent City Manager.

Clarksburg City Council announced Michael Webb as its new City Manager during a special meeting on February 27. The release stated that Webb has expressed his appreciation for Council’s selection of him as the new Clarksburg City Manager, but he felt he needed to stay in Princeton and continue to guide them through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Clarksburg will continue to move forward under the helm of Interim City Manager Annette Wright, who remains dedicated to the city and its citizens, according to the release.

“While we are currently disappointed by Mr. Webb’s decision, we can respect his desire to not leave Princeton at this time,” Mayor Ryan Kennedy said.

The release stated that given the current concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarksburg City Council will work as diligently and expeditiously as possible to fill this very important position, while keeping the city, its citizens and employees’ health and welfare of the utmost importance and priority.

