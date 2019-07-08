Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

City of Clarksburg announces public meeting to discuss future of city manager position

Harrison
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The job of Clarksburg city manager will be up for debate this week.

Martin Howe

On Thursday, city council will hold a special public meeting to discuss city manager Martin Howe’s employment.

According to Mayor Ryan Kennedy, the meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.

With a new council and mayor in place, Kennedy said it’s time for the city and Howe to take a look at the direction the city is headed.

After the public forum, council will then vote whether to suspend Howe with pay for 30 days. After that period, council will then vote whether to terminate Howe and appoint a successor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News