City of Clarksburg announces public meeting to discuss future of city manager position

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The job of Clarksburg city manager will be up for debate this week.

Martin Howe

On Thursday, city council will hold a special public meeting to discuss city manager Martin Howe’s employment.

According to Mayor Ryan Kennedy, the meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.

With a new council and mayor in place, Kennedy said it’s time for the city and Howe to take a look at the direction the city is headed.

After the public forum, council will then vote whether to suspend Howe with pay for 30 days. After that period, council will then vote whether to terminate Howe and appoint a successor.