CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two ordinances relating to dogs in the city are scheduled for their second and final reading on Thursday.

Dangerous Dogs

The ordinance “to prohibit the keeping of dangerous dogs,” if passed, would make it illegal to own or harbor any dog that is “known to be vicious, dangerous, or in the habit of biting or attacking other persons.” The ordinance does not specify any breed or size of dog, but it did say that one bite is not automatically grounds for an animal to be considered dangerous.

Under the ordinance, the Animal Control Officer is responsible for determining whether a dog is considered “dangerous.” During a stay at the animal control facility, the officer will determine whether the dog is dangerous or violent; if they decide the animal is, the owner or caretaker will face criminal charges.

Noisy Dogs

Another ordinance would prohibit the keeping of “noisy dogs,” which are defined as those whose “frequent and habitual barking, howling, yelping, crying, or squalling creates unreasonably loud and disturbing noises of such character, intensity, and duration as to disturb the peace, quiet, and good order of the city.”

Those who go against the ordinance can be fined $50 for the first offense, $100-500 for a second offense, and $200-500 for any more offenses. Violators can be fined once every 24 hours, under the ordinance. Certain animals, including those engaged in farming and hunting activities, are exempt.

Both ordinances are up for public comment at the city council meeting on July 20, and if passed, both would go into effect immediately.