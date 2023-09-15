CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Steve Pulice, long-time Firefighter and City of Clarksburg Fire Chief has officially retired as of Friday after nearly 39 years of service.

Chief Pulice has been a member of the Clarksburg Fire Department since Oct. 1, 1984, and the Fire Chief since Jan. 1, 2021. Pulice said that his time as Chief has been really rewarding as he not only had a chance to be the Fire Chief, but also the Interim City Manager of the City of Clarksburg.

“It’s one of those things that you aspire to and as you go through the ranks you hope that you’re given an opportunity to be the chief. It’s not one that every person gets a chance to try out. It’s a challenging job it’s extremely rewarding, you know to finish out your career as chief,” Pulice said.

Chief Pulice will now be spending his time traveling alongside his wife and says that their first stop will be Myrtle Beach.