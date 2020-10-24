City of Clarksburg hires Ashley Carr as new Code Enforcement Officer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg has hired a new Code Enforcement Officer.

At of the beginning of October, Clarksburg City Manager Harry Faulk has appointed Ashley Carr as the new Code Enforcement Officer.

Carr has almost two decades of experience, and most recently was the code enforcement officer for the city of Charleston. Carr has plenty of qualifications, including being a state licensed electrician and a Housing Quality Standards Inspector.

Carr is originally from Braxton County and is married with two children and two grandchildren.