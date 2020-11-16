City of Clarksburg hires new IT manager

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The city of Clarksburg has officially filled its new IT position.

Kimberly Morlock began her job as the city’s new information technology manager on Monday. Morlock was previously the Director of Information Management at Highland-Clarksburg Hospital.

Previously, the city had outsourced all technological issues but decided it would be easier to have an in-house employee to help with any issues that should arise.

“We found it would be much better and much more economical to just have somebody on staff that can handle the little day to day it stuff, and if something big happens that she can’t handle, she can always call in help, but for most things, she should be able to handle it, and that should save the taxpayers money,” said Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy.

Mayor Kennedy and the rest of the city of Clarksburg staff explained that they are excited to welcome Morlock to their team.