City of Clarksburg hosts holiday fun at Santa Land

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The spirit of Christmas is alive in downtown Clarksburg with Santa Land allowing families to gather and have a joyous time.

Santa was checking his list twice finding out who’s been naughty and nice, kids were able to sit on Santa’s lap Friday and tell him what they wanted for Christmas. Cookies and hot chocolate were also provided. Photos with Santa were taken and printed for the kids.

“I haven’t been a little kid for quite a long time, and I have always believed in the magic of Santa,” said Scott Gum, Resident of Glenwood Hill area of Clarksburg.

Santa Land attendees said they are embracing the spirit of Christmas and events like this bring life to downtown.

“Getting to be with my family and all my siblings, and my mom and dad, and sometimes even when people come over, it’s really fun,” said Deimian Kiema , a resident of Clarksburg

Also, the City of Clarksburg and the West Virginia Jazz Association hosted holiday music at various venues throughout downtown.