CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Clarksburg has released the first draft of its downtown Parking Study. Although changes are still pending feedback from residents and businesses, here is a list of some of the changes that the city is looking to make.

Update and build parking garages/lots

The study recommended updating the Hewes Avenue Parking Garage to expand parking. Regarding the existing garage, it said, “The public shouldn’t be expected to enjoy utilizing this facility” until it is repaired and cited “obvious decline” that keeps the garage “frequently non-functional,” including corrosion, chipping paint, standing water on four floors, and unreliable elevators.

The study also mentioned taking land in the Greyfield Area and developing it into parking areas and new contemporary developments with “integrated parking.” The city will consult downtown land and building owners to determine possible locations.

It also said it will evaluate Jackson Square as a possible parking facility, upgrade parking meters to electric, and consider changing some 10-minute parking spots to metered parking, but not until at least 2024.

Rideshare and public transportation

The city mentioned a pilot for a shuttle program for the Central Business District (CBD) through CENTRA as a possible short-term improvement.

Moving forward, it also mentioned implementing a car/vanpool incentive program and increasing “non-personal motorized mobility options” to keep fewer people from needing to park in CBD, and a Uber/Lyft/Taxi incentive program to encourage those businesses to operate in the area.

Changes in pay/process

The study also recommends increasing both parking fines and parking rates by the year 2026 to discourage long-term parking on short-term meters.

In the short term, the city recommends examining the monthly permit attrition process to reduce the number of monthly patrons and prevent reserved parking spots from being vacant or not utilized properly. It also recommended expanding the hours of operation for cashiers of off-street parking facilities to until 10 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

For residents of CBD who are worried about the increase of rates and fines, the study also recommended looking into a resident parking decal that would let people who live in the district use certain metered parking spots without paying for them as long as they pay the monthly resident parking fee.

The full study and list of recommendations from the city can be accessed here.

These changes are not guaranteed and will be adjusted after hearing from residents and businesses in the area before a final report is released. If you would like to make a comment to the city about any of the above parking change recommendations, you can contact the Economic Development Department at 304-624-1681 or at jwhitmore@cityofclarksburgwv.com.