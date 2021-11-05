City of Clarksburg names street ‘Sheriff’s Way’ for the late John Tiano

Once they announced the name of the street, the sign was unveiled with a trash bag to be revealed. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An unnamed road in Clarksburg has been named “Sheriff’s Way”.

John Tiano was known by everyone as “Sheriff”, and he was a beloved member of the community. Sheriff passed away last month at the age of 96.

A ceremony was held on Friday between Gould Ave. and Pride Ave.

The newly named street’s sign. (WBOY Image)

Tiano’s house, in which he lived his whole life, was visible during the ceremony; he and many of his family members lived close together.

“This means everything, it’s just a great tribute and an honor. I know he’s smiling down on us and he’s extremely happy and he’s proud. Something my daughter will be able to see the sign… she’s only two, and family and generations to come can always say ‘its Sheriff’s Way’, and tell the story about him and smile every time we come by,” said Matt Policano, Tiano’s nephew and godson.

Following the ceremony, those who attended were asked to stay and enjoy coffee and cookies much like Tiano had done throughout his lifetime.