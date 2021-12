Cars parked along W. Main St. in Clarksburg will not have to pay anything for the remainder of 2021. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – If you’re looking for somewhere to park for free in downtown Clarksburg, you’re in luck!

The city is now offering free parking downtown from now until the end of the year.

Cars parked along W. Main St. in Clarksburg will not have to pay anything for the remainder of 2021. (WBOY Image)

The free parking affects on-street meters throughout downtown and at Jackson Square.

The city said that the free parking is to promote shopping small and shopping local for the holiday season, as well as to dine in the downtown areas.