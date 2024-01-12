CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg announced on Friday via a Facebook post that it has begun accepting resumes for the position of City Planner.

According to the city’s website, the position “involves the revitalization of the city by planning for modernization and preservation of land within the city limits.”

Whoever holds the position will be expected to analyze the city’s population growth and work with the community to determine what the city needs infrastructure-wise.

A bachelor’s degree with “major course work in the field of economic development, urban planning, business or public administration” or any related field is required to apply. Three to five years of economic research, planning, analysis work or related experience is also required and all applicants must pass a background check, drug test and credit check.

A full list of duties for the position can be found on the city’s website.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. Qualified candidates should submit a cover letter and resume by email at hr@cityofclarksburgwv.com or by mail at:

City of Clarksburg

Attn: Sherri Matheny

222 West Main Street

Clarksburg, WV 26301