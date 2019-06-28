City of Clarksburg plants “Survivor Tree” to honor victims of 9-11 attacks

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – City and state officials gathered in downtown Clarksburg Friday morning to dedicate a tree to the memory of those who lost their lives on September 11.

The city planted a “Survivor Tree” from a seedling of a pear tree that was destroyed near ground zero in New York City.

The 9-11 memorial chooses different cities each year to receive a seedling.

The tree now stands in the courtyard next to the Harrison County Board of Education.

During the ceremony, Clarksburg Police presented the colors and members of the Clarksburg Fire Dept. rang a bell to honor first responders.