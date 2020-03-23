City of Clarksburg preparing for possible shelter in place

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The City of Clarksburg is doing what it can to help the community, while still preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The city’s municipal building is currently closed to the general public, but employees are still working to make plans to make sure all citizens can still receive what they need in case of a shelter in place issued by the governor’s office.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Harrison County, but staff members are preparing for anything.

“We’re assuming right now that there probably are cases that just haven’t been confirmed yet because it takes up to 14 days to have symptoms, so it’s very likely that there’s somebody walking around Harrison County right now that doesn’t have symptoms yet, but has the virus,” said Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy. “And so we’re treating it as if we already have infection in this area and we’re taking all the precautions we possibly can to try to make sure to try to limit any further spread.”

Governor Jim Justice announced a “Stay at Home” order going into effect beginning at 8:00 on Tuesday night.

