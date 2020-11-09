City of Clarksburg receives CARES funding, plans to use on police and fire departments

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The city of Clarksburg has received almost $600,000 in CARES grant funding.

The city applied for funding to help its first responders after the COVID 19 pandemic required money to be spent differently than expected. The funding is reimbursements of spending related to COVID needed on the fire and police departments. It can now be put back into the departments to help improve them.

“Since we had to spend it on COVID related things, now we have the money back, and we can do things like buy more equipment and have more training. Normal things you would do with money for your police and fire departments. It’s really good that we have this money back now,” said Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy.

The city of Clarksburg’s police department also recently added a K-9 to its unit.