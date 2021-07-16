City of Clarksburg releases app for residents

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg is going digital with a mobile app.

The app, called “City of Clarksburg”, helps residents and city officials find issues in the city, like potholes, graffiti and high grass.

Residents can submit the issues on the app or even on their computer, and they will get real-time responses from city officials.

The home screen of the City of Clarksburg smartphone app

Officials said they are hoping it will show residents that they are working to make the city better.

“We provide everyone with an opportunity then to see our response. It’s all going to be time coded, so you’ll see that the city is working to correct issues in quick manner, and that holds us accountable,” said John Whitmore, director of economic development for the City of Clarksburg.

The app is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.