City of Clarksburg remembers 9/11 tragedy with moment of silence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg took time to remember the moment that America was changed forever, Tuesday morning.

Along with the public, first responders from the Clarksburg Fire Department and Clarksburg Police Department were there to pay tribute to the lives lost and remind those not old enough to remember the day, of the impact it had on the country.

“Starting this year, there are now going to be adults that weren’t even alive when that happened,” mayor Ryan Kennedy said. “And that’s why it becomes even more important to remember what happened and so we can make sure that we take care that we never allow something like that to happen again.”

Before taps was played, the city held a brief moment of silence commemorating the 18th anniversary of the attacks.