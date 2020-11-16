City of Clarksburg sees increase in online and drive-through bill payments during COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Clarksburg has had to make some adjustments to how it allows citizens to make bill payments.

Before starting the pandemic in March, many customers would come into the municipal building on West Main Street to make payments. Still, since social distancing has become a requirement and many have begun to favor staying home, the city has decided to try new options.

“We had to innovate, and we had to find ways to do things in a more contactless and safe manner, and so now we’re seeing a lot fewer people come into city hall to do things and a lot more people are doing them by telephone or internet or using our drive-through window,” said the Mayor of Clarksburg, Ryan Kennedy.

If you need to make a payment for the City of Clarksburg, head over to their website.