CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg held a special meeting on Tuesday morning to set the rate for its levies for the next fiscal year.

The levies affect class two owner-occupied properties and class four rental properties.

The levy rates will be class two at 25 cents per 100 property value, and class four is 50 cents per 100 property value.

Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said the levies are around the same as last year as the city does not want to make residents pay more unless it’s necessary.

“I think our residents are paying enough out there, so we try to hopefully keep things going on an even keel as much we can. Sometimes, unfortunately, we have to raise some things such as fire fees and so forth. But, for the most part, we try to hold off on those as much we can,” said Mayor Marino.

The levies set on Tuesday will take effect on July 1.