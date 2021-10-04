City of Clarksburg starts fall-clean up

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg is starting its fall clean-up process on Monday for city residents.

The clean-up lets residents in the city get rid of large bulk items, such as stoves, washers, dryers, TVs, microwaves and more.

Things not accepted include anything with freon without proof of freon removal, regular household garbage and broken glass.

Clarksburg Public Works said it’s something they do twice a year to help clean up, especially before kids go trick or treating for Halloween.

“It’s a good service. It helps try to keep the neighborhoods clean, prevents people from, you know, throwing stuff over a hillside somewhere or something to get rid of it because there’s a proper way. There’s an avenue for you to properly dispose of this type of materials without having to take it and throw it over a hillside somewhere,” said John Workman, Supervisor of Clarksburg Public Works.

Examples of things that are accepted in the clean-up:

Stoves

Washers

Dryers

TVs

Computers

Microwaves

Hot water tanks

Refrigerators (freon removed)

Air conditioners (freon removed)

Freezers (freon removed)

Things not accepted:

Refrigerators (freon not removed)

Air conidtioners (freon not removed)

Freezers (freon not removed)

Car parts

Batteries

Tires

Liquids (paint, motor oil, etc.)

To participate in the clean-up, residents can put the belongings wishing to be taken away on the curb on their scheduled date. Pickup is scheduled between 7:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

The dates are as follows:

MONDAY –October 4: All of the Adamston from North of bridge, Glenwood Hills and Edgewood Areas.

TUESDAY –October 5: Glen Elk I includes N. 5th Street, part of Baltimore, Wholesale, Hogans Lane, Clark, Leggett, Werninger, Ford, and N. 4th Streets; the north side of W. Pike Street from N. 4th Street to the West End Bridge, including Walnut, Hewes, Mulberry, Beech, Birch, Locust, Northcott, Everett, Peck, Gandy, Camden Place, Martha Street and any other side streets normally serviced in these areas. Baltimore and Coleman Avenues, A & B Streets, Point Comfort – all streets on both sides of W. Pike Street to the south side of the Adamston Bridge.

WEDNESDAY –October 6: North View from N. 12th Street through N. 16th Street and all streets in between. This includes Alpha Avenue, all of Richards Avenue, Nulter Alley and all of Pearlman Avenue but excluding Riverside Area.

THURSDAY –Oct. 7: North View from N. 17th Street through N. 21st Street and all streets in between.

FRIDAY –October 8: Northview from N. 22nd Street through N. 25th Street and all of Riverside Addition to Green Avenue. All streets in this area.

WEEK 2:

MONDAY – Oct. 18: Lower Stealey Area – Park Boulevard, Fairview, Grove, Kuhl, Upper Davis Street, Hall Street, Nicholas Street back to Hall, down Milford to Lower Hart Street and all streets in between North Avenue, Stealey Avenue, Duff to Hall, Baker, Ridenour, Carpenter, Nicholas, Mine and Ray Court.

TUESDAY –October 19: Middle Stealey Area – Duff from Hall Street up to and including W. Woodland, Waverly Way, John,Temple Terrace, Rodney to Euclid, Ryder, Pick, Simpson, Fittro, Ash, Coolidge, Joseph, Hemsworth Way, Milford Street back to Euclid.

WEDNESDAY –October 20: Upper Stealey Area – Starting at Duncan, Upper Hart Street, West Drive, Winding Way to White Avenue, Lewis, Marion, Baver, King, Collins, Redbud, McDowell, Morgan, Bond, Shinn, and lower section of Davis Street.

THURSDAY –October 21: From Sampson Street, the south side of Milford Street to Liberty Avenue. Hartland Area, Chestnut Hills Area including Kramer Drive, Camden Street, Thorn, Harvey, Custer, Frederick, Dane and streets in this area.

FRIDAY –October 22: From the West End Bridge: all streets on the south side of West Pike and West Main Street – Glendale, Holt, Ferry, Stuart, Sumner, Dale, Washington, Dodge Court, Jasper, Lynch; the sections of Lee, Hornor and all side street up to S. 5th Street; South Chestnut from W. Main to Kramer Drive and all street in these areas. From E. B. Saunders to S. 5th Street; everything on the south side of W. Main Street up to Clifton. Both sides of W. Pike street from E. B. Saunders to 2nd Street; School, Chapel, Sheridan, Gore and N. 1st Street.

WEEK 3:

MONDAY –October 25: Broadway area; Marshall Street to Buckhannon Pike at Haymond Highway; Waldeck, Lang, Spring, Hedge, Rosemont, St. Clair and a portion of Harrison Street and all streets in these areas.

TUESDAY –October 26: Upper Broad Oaks area, Suan Terrace, Arbutus Park and Nixon Plaza, plus any streets in these areas.

WEDNESDAY –October 27: Monticello to Elm – south side of East Main including Maple, Clay, Carr, Despard, Elm, Vermont, Point, Tyler, Howard, Harrison and all streets in these areas. Goff Plaza; all streets on the north side of E. Main Street; E. Pike from N. Monticello to Linden Avenue.

THURSDAY – October 28: Goff Plaza: all streets on the north side of E. Main Street; E. Pike from N. Monticello to Linden Avenue; side streets in the area of Church, Grant, Jackson, Oak, Meigs, Maple, etc.

FRIDAY – October 29: Kelly Hill area, both sides of E. Pike from Linden to City Limits; Glen Elk #2; Montpelier Addition and surrounding streets that are in this area. The Hill ‘N’ Dale, Quarry Development and the Oak Mound/Mapleview Apartment areas and Rosebud Trailer Park and the Stoneybrooke Area.