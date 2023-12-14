CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Clarksburg has a new fire chief at the helm.

Stephen McIntire was sworn in Thursday morning at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center alongside Josh Tompkins, who was sworn in as captain, and Neal Aldrich who was sworn in as lieutenant.

McIntire has worked towards his position after 30 years. and said that he’s been looking forward to it for a long time.

“It’s a lifelong dream of mine to be a fire chief and it’s been a long road, 30 years now but here I am and I hope to serve the citizens well. I hope to make everybody proud and I hope to do a good job,” McIntire said.

McIntire will immediately assume his duties and said he has many plans to keep improving upon the fire department.

“For me personally we want to increase our insurance rating from a two to a one, we want to increase the amount of training that we’re doing with our men, we would like to increase the number of EMTs that we have for the city and just in general do a really good job for the citizens,” McIntire said.

The Bridgeport Fire Department was present at the ceremony alongside members from local police departments.