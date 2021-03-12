City of Clarksburg working on beautification project

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg is working on a new project to improve the city with the changing weather.

The Pollinator Garden Project, in partnership with Waste Management, will plant a garden on the corner of South Third Street and West Pike Street and add several types of plants for bees to pollinate. Community members will soon be adding raised flower beds for the plants to be placed in.

City officials said that they were happy to be part of this project to do something to improve the city.

“We have a beautification committee that is working very hard to beautify not only downtown but the communities that make up the city of Clarksburg. Flowers are beautiful throughout the spring. They’re vibrant, and it’s just really going to look really nice downtown,” said Clarksburg City Manager Harry Faulk.

There is currently no time frame as to when the garden will be completed but stay with 12 News for updates.