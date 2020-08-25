City of Clarksburg works with DEP to repair acid mine runoff

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg’s Public Works Department has partnered up with the Department of Environmental Protection on a new cleanup project.

The DEP is expected to begin work next week on repairs on the intersection of North 18th Street and Richards Avenue in Clarksburg. This project is necessary due to acid runoff from a coal mine in the area in the early 2000s. Once the acid runoff is taken care of, the street itself can be repaired.

“Once we get that water under control, that street will dry up and we won’t have that water up and down the street. Then we’ll delve into the street repairs that need to be done there as well,” said John Workman with the Public Works Department.

These street repairs will also eliminate issues with water freezing on the road in the winter.

