SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — Amid a plan to consolidate several Harrison County schools, the City of Salem is asking community members to help save its only elementary school.

The city is asking people to print out three copies of a letter and send those copies to the Harrison County Board of Education, the West Virginia State Board of Education and the Harrison County Commission.

Under the proposed consolidation plan, Northview Elementary and Salem Elementary schools will be consolidated in what is currently Mountaineer Middle School; Mountaineer Middle and Washington Irving Middle schools will be consolidated into what is currently Liberty High School; and Liberty High School will consolidate with Robert C. Byrd High School into a school that would adopt a new name.

This comes after Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler met with the principals of all the potentially impacted schools on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the next step of the consolidation was for Stutler to submit a calendar to the Harrison County Board of Education on when to hold hearings.

Salem’s City Manager posted on its official Facebook page Thursday saying that the consolidation would lead to longer bus rides for Salem Elementary School students, and “other results that negatively impacts our wonderful community.”

The letter states that Salem Elementary also serves as an evacuation center as part of the city’s Monitoring and Emergency Action Plan. “Without that, our community could suffer in an emergency situation,” the letter reads.

It concludes:

I ask that the Board reconsider its stance on the closing of the Salem Elementary School and keeps it operational so as not to impede the growth of the community that we are building back after many years of decline. The Salem community is a proud group of hard-working tax paying voters, and we can no longer sit idly by and watch as others take our way of life away as they have in the past with previous school closures.

The city shared the addresses for the Harrison County Board of Education, State Board of Education and Harrison County Commission on its website, as well as a printable copy of the letter.

Currently, the consolidation plan is not intended to go into effect until the 2025–26 school year.

Stutler has previously told 12 News that Liberty’s building is at 39% student capacity, with 449/1174, and Robert C. Byrd is at 56% capacity with 714/1262, and that the combined student bodies of WI (535) and Mountaineer Middle (358) would utilize about 76% of the Liberty High School building.