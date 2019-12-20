City of Salem hosts parade and 225th birthday celebration

SALEM, W.Va. – The City of Salem hosted their annual Christmas parade in correlation with the founding of the city.

The parade was held on main street in Salem with nearly 32 organizations participated in this year’s lineup, including Santa Claus.

Despite the cold weather, the community lined the streets to collect candy and enjoy the parade.

City Manager, Ronnie Davis said that the event is one that is filled with activities that everyone can enjoy.

“We got Horizon’s Church, they’ll be singing some carols around the tree up at city hall,” said Davis. “Then we will do a little speech about Salem afterwards then we will have cake and cookies at city hall to pass out for people you know to have a little celebration.”

The community celebrated the city’s 225th birthday by having cake and cookies in city hall.