SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The City of Shinnston is now offering early voting for residents within the city limits.

The voting is for the upcoming city council election, which will elect four council people form the city’s four wards.

Shinnston’s CIty Clerk said the process for early voting is simple: just come prepared with your ID.

“They just come to city hall. Come here during office hours, and we will give them their right to vote,” said Kathleen Panek, Shinnston’s City Clerk.

Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. May 25-May 27, May 28 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and May 31-June 3 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.