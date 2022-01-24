CityNet awarded $1.2 million for Harrison Co. broadband extension

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has announced $17.4 million in grants for broadband improvement across the state of West Virginia, including in north central West Virginia.

CityNet, a Bridgeport-based technology solutions company that offers internet, phone and TV services, has been awarded $1,191,534 for the Green Valley line extension.

The project is targeted to 265 addresses in Harrison County, resulting in 26 miles of new fiber lines to be placed.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $1.38 million.

The funds are available from the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program for various broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state. This round of grants is awarded as part of Gov. Justice’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy, also known as the West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan (WVBIP).

Other projects receiving funding include Comcast KEY in Brooke, Hancock and Ohio Counties ($4,738,185), Comcast BLT in Cabell, Morgan and Putnam counties ($2,855,246), Digital Connections-Prodigi in Preston County ($8,433,558) and HardyNet in Hardy County ($183,241).