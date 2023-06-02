CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg resident has filed a civil complaint against the city and its mayor and vice mayor claiming a violation of West Virginia open meetings rules.

The case was filed in Harrison County Circuit Court by Amanda C. Winston and was delivered to city council during Thursday’s meeting. 12 News was also provided a copy of the civil case information statement.

The complaint seeks an injunction against Mayor James Marino, Vice Mayor Lillie Junkins and the City of Clarksburg.

According to the plaintiff, Marino emailed council on Feb. 7, 2023 about whether to consider an application for the position of city manager. That applicant’s name was redacted from the complaint. The suit claims the email exchange constituted an “electronic meeting” that required a quorum and public notice.

The complaint seeks to block council from conducting future “electronic meetings,” seeks attorney’s fees and requests that the matter be referred to the Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney for criminal prosecution.

Interim City Manager Steve Pulice responded to 12 News’s request for comment saying:

The City has reviewed the allegations raised by the Plaintiff and will continue to do so. The City does not believe that any violation of the Open Meetings Act took place and intends to fully brief the presiding Court as to why Plaintiff’s allegations do not support her claim. Moreover, the City has sought to ensure that the actions of City Council are compliant with the Open Meetings Act and accessible to the public. In fact, just last night, to ensure more accessibility to the public, Council voted to hold its pre-conference meetings in Council Chambers so that they could be live-streamed. Therefore, the City will defend against such allegations and continue to look for ways to improve citizen access to its governmental process.”

12 News reached out to the plaintiff’s phone number listed on the complaint and has not yet received a response.