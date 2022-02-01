Clarkburg VA hospital new entrance open to public

Temporary stop light at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg on Feb. 1, 2022. Starting Feb. 2, this light will be removed in favor of the new main drive. (WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Effective Wednesday at approximately noon, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will be opening the main drive to public traffic and is one step closer to opening its new parking garage.

According to a Tuesday release from the Department of Veterans Affairs, the stoplight at the main entrance will be activated starting Feb. 2, and the temporary light, which has been located at the alternate entrance, will be removed. The facility parking garage remains closed, awaiting final certifications, but is anticipated to open to Veteran use in the coming weeks, according to the release.

The new main drive to the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg will be open on Feb. 2. (WBOY image)

“We thank the community for their patience over the past two years as we built a parking garage for our nation’s Veterans,” the release stated.

The Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center traffic was changed to accommodate construction of the parking grade back in 2020. A number of new additions and renovations were announced for the medical center back in 2018 including the parking garage and a community living center which was unveiled in 2019.