CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 5k walk/run fundraiser was held in Clarksburg Saturday morning to raise money for a group of young dancers so they can make it to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In Step Dance and Fitness held the race at the Veteran’s Memorial Park near the Clarksburg VA hospital.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them, and it just creates so many memories,” the studio’s director, Kim Bell, said. “We’ve done so many of these things through the years that kids are still talking about.”

Bell said that if the group attends the parade this year, it will be their second time participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The organization will be holding more fundraisers throughout the year.