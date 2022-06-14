CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – North Central West Virginia Airport TSA has a new computed tomography (CT) scanner that provides 3-D images to help detect explosives in carry-on items.

“This new unit is an enhancement in TSA’s ability to detect explosives,” said TSA’s West Virginia Federal Security Director John C. Allen. “This scanner provides our officers with the ability to zoom in on and rotate a 3-D image of a carry-on bag, which enables our team to get a more complete picture and understanding of the contents of a bag. Previously, our screening technology for carry-on bags used 2-D images. The CT technology applies advanced algorithms for the detection of explosives, including liquid explosives and other threat items.”

While it may take a few extra seconds for the TSA officer to view the new 3D images, the new CT could cut down on your time at the TSA checkpoint because it gives TSA officers a better idea of what is in each bag, preventing some open-bag searches.

According to the TSA release, CT should result in fewer bag checks, but some bags will still be inspected to ensure that a threat item is not contained inside.

The CT unit has a slightly smaller entry tunnel and not all larger carry-on bags will fit into the scanner. TSA recommends that large carry-on items be checked with the airline.

Passengers using these machines at North Central West Virginia Airport are also now permitted to leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags due to the advanced imaging that this technology provides.