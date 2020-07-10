Clarksburg Amphitheater hosts movies in the park event following social distancing guidelines

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Amphitheater hosted its annual movies in the park event Thursday to provide a safe environment for guests that focused on following social distancing guidelines.

The feature film show of the evening was “Clueless,” which was a released in 1995. Funding for movies in the park is provided by Friends of the Clarksburg Parks Foundation. Those in attendance explained that the film brings back a lot of 90’s nostalgia, letting them enjoy a free, and safe, date night.

“I think that everyone has cabin fever and we are looking for things to do that are safe and that we can social distance. So, I think that coming out, sitting outside, getting some fresh air and watching one of our favorite movies is just like awesome,” said Tessa Fazzini, the Recreation Coordinator for City Parks of Clarksburg.

This is the first time the Clarksburg Amphitheater has opened up allowing people inside the gates since the COVID-19 pandemic happened.