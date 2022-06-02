CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Amphitheater will be hosting concerts, movies, and other music events throughout the summer.

Wednesday, June 1, was the start of one of the first concerts on their event list. Below is the full list of events that will be taking place at the Amphitheater during the summer of 2022.

Concerts:

June 1- Aaron Lewis

July 2 – Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

July 8 – Chris Lane

July 23 – Mini Pop Kids – Family Fun Night

July 30 – Travis Tritt



Movies in the Park: (Free Admission)

June 24 – Encanto

August 6 – Mamma Mia – Ladies’ Night

August 12 – Sing 2



Music in the Parks: (Free Admission)

August 5 – The British Invasion Experience

August 19 – Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers

August 26 – Queen City Funk and Soul

Tessa Fazzini, Clarksburg’s Recreational Coordinator, has said that “the Amphitheater is known for having their big concerts.” But, there is a process behind how these events are chosen for the summer planner. The coordinator polls the public to see what kinds of things they enjoy. This year, the public polled for free concerts, so they are testing the idea out for the community to enjoy.

The Mini Pop Kids – Family Fun Night, which is being held on July 23 will be for families, and will have carnival games, snow cone trucks, doughnuts and so much more.

When discussing how it makes her feel to bring these activities to the Clarksburg community, Fazzini said, “it’s amazing. I love my job. I love being part of the process from getting them signed, talking to the agents, bringing them here, seeing the people’s faces – how happy they are. Like, I love it, it’s just awesome.”

