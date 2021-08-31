Clarksburg asking residents for input about American Rescue Plan Act funding

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg is asking for the public’s input on how to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city is slated to receive $6.3 million from the act.

Funds do not have to be allocated until 2024, with the deadline of 2026 to spend it.

Cars lined up on West Main Street in Clarksburg

The survey asks about infrastructure, different projects to complete and an open section for ideas.

All ideas will be presented to the city council on September 9.

“This is a once in a lifetime funding opportunity. So, we are keeping the survey very simple because we really want to gauge people’s direct ideas and specific projects that they would have,” said John Whitmore, Director of Economic Development for the City of Clarksburg.

You can find the survey here.