CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Longtime Clarksburg City Official and assistant city manager Anthony Bellotte has retired.

Effective last Thursday at 4:00 p.m., Bellotte announced his retirement.

The announcement came not long before city manager Martin Howe was suspended with pay by the Clarksburg city council.

Currently, city clerk Annette Wright has taken over the city manager position on an interim basis.

Council will meet again next month to make a final decision on Howe’s employment with the city.